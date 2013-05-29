MUMBAI May 29 India's Tata Motors expects the external environment and economic scenario to be "very challenging" during the current fiscal year, a top company executive said on Wednesday.

The stressed environment would have an impact on the demand for the company's products, C. Ramakrishnan, chief financial officer, Tata Motors told reporters.

The company posted a 36.7 percent fall in fourth-quarter net profit, a smaller-than-expected drop, as a jump in sales at its Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) subsidiary offset falling profit at its domestic business.