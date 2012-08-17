MUMBAI Aug 17 Tata Sky, a unit of Tata Sons, is planning to raise 1.6 billion rupees ($28.70 million) via five-year bonds, with a put/call option at the end of the third year of 11.60 percent, a source with direct knowledge of the deal said on Friday.

Yes Bank is the sole arranger to the deal, said the source.

Tata Sons controls the salt-to-software Tata Group, India's biggest business house. ($1 = 55.7500 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rafael Nam)