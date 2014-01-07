MUMBAI Jan 7 Tata Sons, the holding company of India's Tata Group, plans to raise at least 3 billion rupees ($48.12 million) via two separate bond deals, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

The firm will issue 5-year bonds at 9.78 percent and 10-year bonds at 9.74 percent, the source said.

ICICI Securities Primary Dealership is the arranger to the deal.

($1 = 62.3450 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)