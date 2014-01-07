BRIEF-Fronsac REIT says Jason Parravano appointed CEO, president
* Jacques Beaudry, a member of board of trustees, will assume role of interim chief financial officer
MUMBAI Jan 7 Tata Sons, the holding company of India's Tata Group, plans to raise at least 3 billion rupees ($48.12 million) via two separate bond deals, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.
The firm will issue 5-year bonds at 9.78 percent and 10-year bonds at 9.74 percent, the source said.
ICICI Securities Primary Dealership is the arranger to the deal.
($1 = 62.3450 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
* Jacques Beaudry, a member of board of trustees, will assume role of interim chief financial officer
WASHINGTON, March 15 U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan said on Wednesday the major elements of the Republican healthcare overhaul plan backed by President Donald Trump will remain intact despite conservative opposition to a bill whose prospects remain up in the air.
* Icade and Plaine Commune sign a memorandum of understanding on the urban development of Parc de Portes de Paris Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)