NEW DELHI Nov 13 Tata Steel Ltd,
India's biggest steel company by market value and second-largest
producer in Europe, swung to a sharply-higher-than-expected
fiscal second-quarter profit.
The company has raised prices and gained market share at
home as a weak rupee curbed imports.
July-September consolidated net profit, after minority
interest and share of associates, was 9.17 billion rupees ($144
million), compared with a loss of 3.64 billion rupees a year
earlier, it said on Wednesday.
Net sales at the company, the second-largest steel producer
in Europe, rose 7.4 per cent to 363.7 billion rupees.
Analysts were expecting a profit of 3.67 billion rupees on
revenue of 332.74 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
($1 = 63.6375 Indian rupees)
