UPDATE 2-Mongolia agrees $5.5 bln economic bailout plan with IMF, others
* Asian Development Bank, World Bank, others to give up to $3 bln
MUMBAI, April 20 India's Tata Steel plans to raise 15 billion rupees ($288.5 million) via 10-year unsecured bonds yielding 9.80 percent at maturity, a term sheet seen by Reuters showed.
The bonds will be privately placed and have a low coupon of 2 percent payable annually with redemption at a premium, showed the document.
The company will issue the bonds at a discount of 15 percent to the face value and they will be redeemed at the full face value in addition to a redemption premium of 85.04 percent.
Yes Bank and Standard Chartered Bank are the arrangers to the deal.
The issue rated AA+ by CARE & Brickworks and is scheduled to open and close on Monday. ($1 = 51.9950 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)
MUNICH, Feb 19 Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammed Javad Zarif, pointing to Sunni Islamist militants in Syria fighting against its allies in Damascus, told the Munich Security Conference that the use of chemical weapons can never be condoned.
ULAANBAATAR, Feb 19 Mongolia has agreed with the International Monetary Fund and other partners for a $5.5 billion economic stabilization package, according to a statement from the IMF on Sunday.