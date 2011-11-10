MUMBAI Nov 10 India's Tata Steel , the world's seventh largest steelmaker, will not cut output at its Europe plant in the December quarter but may consider it in the next quarter if necessary, Karl-Ulrich Kohler, head of its European operations said on Thursday.
Earlier the company reported an 89 percent fall in second-quarter consolidated net profit, lagging estimates, weighed down by rising raw material costs and weak prices in Europe. (Reporting by Prashant Mehra; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)