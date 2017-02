MUMBAI May 18 India's Tata Steel said net debt at the end of March was $9.4 billion, compared with $9.2 billion at the end of December 2011.

Earlier on Friday, Tata, the world's No. 7 steelmaker, posted a bigger-than-expected drop in quarterly profit, hit by weak prices and lower volumes in its main European market. (Reporting by Prashant Mehra; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)