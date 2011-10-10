MUMBAI Oct 10 UBS has downgraded India's Tata
Steel to 'neutral' from 'buy' and cut the price target
by nearly half as it expects a decline in earnings and does not
expect a recovery in the company's European operations, mainly
Corus.
The Swiss bank has cut the price target to 460 rupees from
860 rupees, citing lower steel prices and higher raw material
costs.
"We believe Tata Steel's stock price is not attractive at
the current levels," UBS said in a note to its clients.
Given limited visibility in macro recovery in near-medium
term in Europe, Corus will remain an overhang given its high
financial leverage and high cost structure, UBS added.
(Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)