MUMBAI May 4 Aberdeen Asset Management
has filed a legal challenge against a tax claim in India, the
latest twist in a dispute between foreign fund management groups
and the government over retrospective taxes.
Uncertainty around the so-called minimum alternative tax on
foreign asset managers' past income has unsettled investors,
contributing to sharp falls in India's stock
market.
It has also dampened hopes that Prime Minister Narendra Modi
would usher a period of wide-ranging reforms. Modi's government
has enjoyed an extended honeymoon with foreign investors who
have poured $50 billion in new investments into the country
since the election last May.
Aberdeen filed its challenge at the High Court of Bombay in
response to a claim from Indian authorities demanding a
so-called minimum alternative tax payment of "less than $50,000"
for one of its funds.
Hugh Young, Aberdeen's Asia managing director, said the firm
had decided to appeal the tax demand even though the litigation
costs would likely exceed the penalty demanded by Indian
authorities, calling it an issue of principle.
"We'll probably end up spending a lot more on the legal
challenge than the tax demand, but the point being that if you
receive these and don't challenge you can end up receiving a lot
more," Young told Reuters.
Young said the claim affected one of its global funds
investing in India but not its two biggest India-focussed funds.
Aberdeen's actions mark the most high profile public action
by a foreign investor against the retrospective tax. Local media
last week reported other foreign investors had also challenged
the tax claims at the High Court of Bombay.
The tax has in the past been applied to foreign companies
but foreign asset management companies did not pay it.
The government has said that from April onwards the tax will
no longer apply. But it has also refused to make that
retrospective, leaving foreign funds liable to pay the tax for
previous years.
(Editing by Rafael Nam. Editing by Jane Merriman)