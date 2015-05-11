NEW DELHI May 11 India's tax department said in
a statement it will hold off from issuing new demands for
payments of a controversial minimum alternate tax (MAT), and
will take no coercive action to pursue claims that have already
been filed.
The statement from the Central Board of Direct Taxation
comes after the imposition of retrospective MAT tax claims
totalling just 6.02 billion rupees ($93.8 million) had sparked
an outcry among foreign companies and investors.
Intended to ensure companies paid a minimum amount of tax in
India, tax authorities have also been imposing MAT on foreign
portfolio investors, including Aberdeen Asset Management
since late last year.
Aberdeen has challenged its MAT claim at the High Court of
Bombay.
The government said last week it will set up a panel to
suggest ways to resolve the MAT dispute as well as some other
tax issues.
