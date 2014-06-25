(Corrects name in first paragraph)

NEW DELHI, June 25 India has extended excise duty concessions for automobiles, consumer and capital goods by six months to Dec. 31, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley told reporters on Wednesday.

The excise duty concessions, which were granted in February this year, were to have lapsed on June 30. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; editing by Malini Menon)