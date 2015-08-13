NEW DELHI The government is determined to implement the proposed goods and services tax (GST) from next April, the finance minister said hours after the latest session of parliament ended without approving the reform measure.

Arun Jaitley, however, said the government has still kept the option of reconvening the session to pass the bill.

"We have not taken any decision as yet as to when to prorogue the session," he said.

The delay in the passage of the GST bill will make it tougher for the government to meet a self-imposed deadline of next April for its launch.

(Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Writing by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Malini Menon)