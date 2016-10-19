BRIEF-Union Bank Of The Philippines says FY net interest income 14.83 bln pesos
* FY net interest income 14.83 billion pesos versus 12.15 billion pesos
NEW DELHI Oct 19 The Indian government has proposed a 4 percent tax on gold under the proposed goods and services tax, Revenue Secretary Hasmukh Adhia told reporters on Wednesday.
GST would harmonize a slew of state and federal levies into a national sales tax. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Malini Menon)
* Co and unit signed a distribution agreement with Insular Life Assurance
* Notes announcement by IMF Bentham that it proposes to fund on a "conditional" basis a shareholder class action against Spotless