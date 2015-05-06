NEW DELHI May 6 India's lower house of
parliament passed a bill on Wednesday that seeks to transform
the country into a common market, harmonising myriads of state
and central levies into a national sales tax which is expected
to boost manufacturing and reduce corruption.
The upper house of parliament would now have to pass the
constitution amendment bill, after which more than a half of
India's 29 states must approve it before the federal and state
governments would get equal powers to tax goods and services.
"The whole country, which is one-sixth of world's
population, would become a single market and therefore it would
give a necessary fillip as far as the trade is concerned,"
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley told lawmakers.
(Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Malini Menon)