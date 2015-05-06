(Adds details, quotes)
NEW DELHI May 6 India's lower house of
parliament on Wednesday passed a bill that seeks to transform
the country into a common market, harmonising state and central
levies into a national sales tax which is expected to boost
manufacturing.
The upper house of parliament will now have to pass the
constitution amendment bill, after which more than a half of
India's 29 states must approve it before the federal and state
governments get equal powers to tax goods and services.
"The whole country, which is one-sixth of world's
population, would become a single market and therefore it would
give a necessary fillip as far as trade is concerned," Finance
Minister Arun Jaitley told lawmakers.
Jaitley has called the goods and services tax (GST) the
biggest reform since independence in 1947 that could add as much
as 2 percentage points to the growth of Asia's third-largest
economy.
The idea of a GST was mooted 12 years ago, but it has been
an arduous process to get states agree on the tax, which would
curb their fiscal powers. There is still a lot of work to be
done before Jaitley's self-imposed deadline to roll it out next
year.
For example, he needs to win over the opposition Congress
party to ensure the bill's passage in the upper house.
While Congress supports the measure, it boycotted the vote
in the lower house on Wednesday, demanding the bill be first
reviewed by a parliamentary panel.
A council of federal and state finance ministers still has
to agree on a GST rate that would not be too low to adversely
impact revenues and not too high to inflate costs of
manufactured products and services.
A government think-tank proposed the GST rate be set at 27
percent, well above the global average of 16.4 percent for
similar taxes. But some states are asking for an even higher
rate.
On Wednesday, Jaitley told lawmakers that the proposed rate
was "too high" and needed to be "much more diluted".
