BRIEF-NZX updates on monthly shareholder metrics for February 2017
* Feb total trades were 137,263, down 7.9% for cash market trading
NEW DELHI, Sept 18 India will introduce new tax rules on Wednesday, the finance ministry said, in a move aimed as reducing litigation with multinational companies over transfer pricing.
Transfer pricing is a practice used by multinational companies around the world to reduce their tax burden by paying for services across borders between their different units.
There has been a surge in tax disputes related to the practice over the past year as India seeks to maximize revenue to meet tough fiscal deficit targets.
Revenue secretary Sumit Bose said the new rules would clarify the tax liability of companies.
"It will be applicable for five years beginning assessment year 2013/14," Bose told reporters.
The new regulations are expected to enable tax authorities to accept companies' transfer pricing claims without further scrutiny in some cases. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Writing by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)
* Feb total trades were 137,263, down 7.9% for cash market trading
PARIS, March 5 Former French prime minister Alain Juppe, who has been widely touted to replace embattled presidential candidate Francois Fillon, will make a statement to the press on Monday morning, he said in a post on Twitter.
FRANKFURT, March 5 Deutsche Bank expects the re-integration of its Postbank unit to take three to five years, its chief executive said after Germany's top lender announced plans for an 8 billion euro ($8.5 billion) rights issue and a structural shake-up.