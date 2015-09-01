BRIEF-Blackrock to sell to underwriters $700 mln principal amount of 3.200% notes due 2027
* On March 21, entered underwriting agreement with J.P. Morgan Securities, Merrill Lynch, pierce, Fenner & Smith, Morgan Stanley
NEW DELHI, Sept 1 India has waived retrospective imposition of a controversial minimum alternative tax (MAT) affecting foreign investors, the Finance Minister said on Tuesday, in a move that could resolve an issue that has damaged investor confidence.
Finance minister Arun Jaitley said the government had accepted the recommendations of a panel set up to examine the issue, and said he would make the change permanent through legislation in the next parliament session. (Reporting by Aditya Kalra)
OTTAWA, March 22 Canada plans to have its infrastructure bank, a key initiative set up to facilitate private financing for infrastructure projects, open for business by the end of the year, Finance Minister Bill Morneau said in his federal budget on Wednesday.