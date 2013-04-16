By Sumeet Chatterjee
MUMBAI, April 16 Indian tax officials have
opened up a new front in their battle to increase revenue
collected from companies, targeting manufacturing firms that
slash prices below cost in order to sell slow-moving inventory.
Car makers in particular, mostly multinationals, are in the
spotlight, several tax officials and industry executives said.
Authorities are investigating whether the local units of
General Motors Co., Suzuki Motor Corp, Honda
Motor Co, Ford Motor Co and Daimler's
Mercedes-Benz sold cars at a loss, thereby paying lower excise
duty.
Excise duty is due on almost all goods manufactured in India
and is levied on the assessed value -- usually the price at
which the item is sold.
General Motors and Ford said they were cooperating with the
tax authorities. Mercedes-Benz and the Indian subsidiaries of
Honda and Suzuki declined to comment.
While no tax demand has been made yet against any of the car
companies as part of the latest enforcement push, the probe is
likely soon to be widened to sectors including makers of
consumer goods and computers, four tax officials said.
The crackdown follows a spate of high-profile tax
enforcement actions against global companies in India including
Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Vodafone Group Plc and
Nokia Oyj that has dented corporate sentiment.
India is scrambling to raise revenue to close a budget gap
and avoid becoming the first of the so-called "BRIC" big
emerging economies to have its credit rating cut to junk.
India's position is based on a Supreme Court ruling last
year in favour of the tax office, which sought higher taxes on
cars sold by Italy's Fiat more than a decade earlier.
INTERNATIONAL PRACTICE
Tax consultants say India's stance that tax should be levied
at the "normal" value even if a manufacturer sells at a loss
goes against international practice, under which excise taxes
are levied on the transaction value.
Car industry officials worry that it is a potentially costly
distraction for an embattled auto sector and will do further
damage to the country's image as a place to do business.
"These are things that create a lot of confusion in the
minds of manufacturers and we are looked at in a very negative
manner because most of these companies are international,"
said Sugato Sen, deputy director general of the Society of
Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).
Tax department officials, who declined to be identified
because they were not authorised to speak to the media about
ongoing investigations, said India was being unfairly deprived
of revenue when manufacturers sold their goods at a loss.
"Whatever price you want to sell, please sell, but pay the
excise duty on the normal price, whether you are into
automobile, textile or something else," said a senior tax
official. "Why should the department get penalised for that?
It's your own choice."
India's stepped-up tax enforcement over the past year has
prompted some multinationals to complain about aggressive and
unpredictable tax treatment.
The focus on companies possibly selling below cost opens up
a new front in the tax battle. Already, India is in numerous tax
disputes with global companies over the value of intra-company
transactions, known as transfer pricing.
Anglo-Dutch oil major Shell said in February it would
challenge a claim its local unit underpriced shares transferred
to the parent by $2.8 billion. Shell has said the claim is based
on an "incorrect interpretation" of tax rules and "bad in law".
Vodafone is contesting two transfer pricing cases, but said
earlier this month it was hopeful of reaching a solution over a
separate $2 billion tax dispute related to its 2007 acquisition
of an Indian mobile company.
Nokia said last month it would continue to fight a $380
million claim for unpaid taxes.
SUPREME COURT RULING
India's Supreme Court in August ruled in favour of the tax
department, which had claimed that the local unit of Fiat sold
cars at a price much lower than the cost of production, which
was not the "normal price" for levying excise duty.
The ruling makes Fiat liable for the difference between the
excise duty it actually paid and the amount it would have paid
had the cars been sold at what the tax authorities assess to be
the "normal price" -- the production cost plus notional profit.
A Fiat spokesman in Turin declined to comment on the court
verdict.
"The department is proceeding against many companies," said
Rajeev Dimri, head of the indirect tax practice at BMR Advisors,
referring to the excise department investigations into
manufacturers selling at a loss. "This issue is not unique to
auto companies. This could apply to any manufacturing company.
"Whether all the investigations will result in (higher tax)
demands is a different matter, but companies reporting losses
will surely face investigations."
A senior official at a foreign-owned car maker in India, who
declined to be identified, said: "We are observing the situation
very closely, and if it does not move well in our direction it
is certainly a worry."
India's car industry is already in the grip of a severe
slump, with sales declining for the first time in a decade in
the financial year to March. Big manufacturers have invested
billions of dollars in India, but most are losing money.
LENGTHY LITIGATION
It is global practice for car makers to sell some models at
a loss to win market share or clear inventory. Manufacturers
typically pay excise duty on the transaction cost. India insists
the excise tax valuation should reflect the "normal" market
value irrespective of the actual sale price.
"Vehicles are not selling so what does one do? People will
have to somehow liquidate the stock," said Sen, whose
organisation has shared its concerns with the government.
According to some consultants, the tax demands arising from
such cases could run into millions of dollars. Besides the
potential cost, car makers say the probe is a nuisance and might
force them to disclose sensitive competitive information.
Haggling over what is the "normal" valuation for different
car models could result in lengthy litigation, Sen said.
The tax department has also sought data from local auto
companies such as Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra
and is in the process of examining whether the
companies need to pay higher excise duty, tax officials said.
Mahindra & Mahindra said it had submitted manufacturing cost
data for various models, and had not yet received a tax demand
notice. Tata Motors said the tax department's initiative affects
the "fundamental fabric of excise taxation".
P. Balendran, vice president of General Motors India, said
authorities had sought "certain details" that were being
submitted by the company. Mercedes-Benz India said: "We would
not like to comment on the internal tax issues particularly
which are sub-judice", or subject to legal process.
Asked whether the excise wing of the tax department had
sought any production data or sent a notice seeking additional
excise duty, Ford's India unit said: "We are working with the
relevant officials to support as necessary."
Maruti Suzuki, controlled by Japan's Suzuki Motor,
and Honda Motor declined to comment.