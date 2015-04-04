(Changes attribution of quote in 2nd to last paragraph to
industry body FICCI rather than its spokesman)
* Tax inspectors seek to raise tax on past untaxed gains
* Clarification in 2015 budget has not resolved issue
* Investors say it jars with PM Modi's business-friendly vow
* Legal proceedings against government in train -sources
By Michelle Price and Rajesh Kumar Singh
HONG KONG, April 2 U.S. and European investor
groups have called for the Indian government to urgently clarify
its tax regime for foreigners, following surprise attempts by
tax inspectors to claw back money they say is owed on years of
previously untaxed gains.
International funds and banks could face a bill of as much
as $8 billion, said tax experts, just as many foreign investors
are poised to pour money into India following the election of
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has pledged to create a more
business-friendly environment.
"This development has caught everyone by surprise and is
extremely worrying for foreign investors," said Patrick Pang, a
managing director at the Asia Securities Industry & Financial
Markets Association (ASIFMA) in Hong Kong. "It suggests that the
Indian government can come out at any time and re-clarify what
was believed to be an established tax policy on foreign
investments."
ASIFMA is one of several business groups, including
London-headquartered ICI Global, the European Fund and Asset
Management Association, and the Federation of Indian Chambers of
Commerce and Industry, to have raised the alarm over attempts by
the Indian tax department to levy minimum alternative tax (MAT)
on foreign investors' profits, according to sources and letters
seen by Reuters.
In many jurisdictions governments use a form of MAT to
ensure that tax breaks don't pull domestic companies' effective
tax rate below a minimum threshold. Foreigners without local
operations are not typically covered by such provisions.
In India, foreign investors have hitherto paid 15 percent on
short-term listed equity gains, 5 percent on gains from bonds,
and nothing on long-term gains, but from late last year many
firms received notices from tax inspectors requiring them to pay
MAT, potentially bringing overall tax on these gains to as much
as 20 percent.
The following month Finance Minister Arun Jaitley intervened
via the 2015 budget bill to state that capital gains made by
foreign investors as of April 2015 were exempt from MAT, but
that did not resolve the issue.
"The government's clarification in February, though right in
intent, has created unwanted confusion, and the view the tax
office is taking is that, by implication, the past years' gains
can be subject to MAT," said Keyur Shah, a partner in the India
tax practice at EY.
LEGAL PROCEEDINGS
A senior official from the tax department who declined to be
identified confirmed that the tax office believed the exemption
from MAT does not apply retroactively.
"There is nothing (in the budget) to suggest that it (the
exemption) would apply to old cases," this person told Reuters.
He added that a 2012 decision by India's Authority for
Advance Rulings, a body that mostly non-residents can apply to
for tax rulings to avoid legal disputes, had set a precedent for
levying MAT on foreign companies, and that the tax department
was enforcing the ruling.
In recent weeks, many foreign investors have duly received
notices requesting their MAT calculations for financial year
2011-2012. The tax office has said it would also apply the tax
to previous years.
Tax inspectors could go back seven years, according to
Indian law, and could also charge interest and penalties.
Two individuals said some foreign investors had begun legal
proceedings against the government.
Investors say the change is at odds with Modi's desire to
welcome investment, since it could hit private equity and
venture capital transactions, not just portfolio investors.
Some investor groups are also concerned that the finance
bill wording does not preclude MAT liability on other future
income and are asking the Ministry of Finance to amend the bill
to specify that the MAT exemption covers all future and past
gains and income.
"An amendment which introduces a clarification embodying the
principle that a foreign company which has no business presence
... is not liable to MAT is required to end unwarranted
litigation on this aspect," the Federation of Indian Chambers of
Commerce and Industry (FICCI) said in a statement.
The senior official from the income tax department, which is
part of the Finance Ministry's Department of Revenue, said he
believed it was clear future gains would not be taxed. He added
that Jaitley might provide further clarification in the
parliamentary budget session starting on April 20.
(Additional reporting by Himank Sharma; Editing by Will
Waterman)