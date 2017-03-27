* India likely to implement GST from July 1
* New tax could boost economic growth by 0.5 percentage
points
* Bills have widespread support, should pass parliament
easily
(Adds details)
By Manoj Kumar
NEW DELHI, March 27 India's finance minister
Arun Jaitley paved the way for landmark tax reforms on Monday,
introducing four bills on the goods and services tax (GST) in
the lower house of parliament.
The legislation, which has broad support and is expected to
pass parliament with ease, is part of the biggest tax reform the
government has undertaken since India's independence in 1947.
The tax reforms, which aim to unify most federal and state
taxes, are expected to boost economic growth by about 0.5
percentage points in its first year of implementation. The
government also hopes the new taxes will broaden its revenue
base and cut compliance costs for companies.
New Delhi expects to get parliament's nod for the four bills
in the current session, scheduled to end on April 12.
A fifth bill must also be approved by state assemblies
before the new tax system can be rolled out.
The government hopes to impose the new taxes starting July
1. But some analysts said that date was likely too optimistic as
many companies were still not ready for the new tax system.
The legislation will unify federal and state taxes like
factory gate duties, customs, services tax and sales tax.
It would consist of a four-tier tax structure of 5, 12, 18
and 28 percent, though there would be a provision to set the
peak rate at 40 percent to deal with any financial emergencies.
The Goods and Services Tax Council, comprising federal and
state finance ministers, earlier approved the new tax plan. The
council will meet again on March 31, and will likely approve the
items in each tax category.
Under the legislation, the government also plans to impose a
surcharge on taxes on items like luxury cars, soft drinks and
tobacco products. The surcharge will be capped at 15 percent.
Many food products and other essential commodities will not
be taxed.
The government will create a fund to compensate states for
any revenue lost from the new GST during the first five years.
(Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Randy Fabi)