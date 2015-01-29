(Updates with tax office order, details)
By Sumeet Chatterjee
MUMBAI Jan 29 The Indian government has asked
tax officials to apply the principle behind a tax ruling in
favour of Vodafone Group Plc to all similar cases, a
major boost to foreign firms including Royal Dutch Shell PLC
.
The order was detailed in a letter seen by Reuters and sent
by the finance ministry to all tax officials across the country
on Thursday.
India's image as an investment destination has been
tarnished by a reputation for red tape, unpredictable rules and
a tax office long seen as over zealous in its pursuit of foreign
companies with billions of dollars of demands.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, which stormed to
power in May on promises it would reboot a slowing economy, has
sought to change that.
Tax lawyers said they expected the government order to
impact all the past and future cases involving tax on shares
issued by a company to related entities -- the heart of the
Vodafone case.
The order came a day after the government said it would not
appeal a regional court ruling in favour of Vodafone in a
long-running dispute under which the taxmen had accused a unit
of the British telecoms firm of under-pricing shares in a rights
issue.
"In view of the acceptance of the above judgement, it is
directed that the ratio decidendi of the judgement must be
adhered to by the field officers in all cases here this issue is
involved," said the letter from the finance ministry, using a
Latin phrase denoting the rationale behind the ruling.
The decision will also bring relief to Shell, which won a
favourable ruling in the Bombay High Court in November after it
challenged the largest ever claim in an Indian tax case related
to transfer pricing.
Transfer pricing is the value at which firms trade products,
services or assets between units across borders, a regular part
of doing business for a multinational.
TAX FIGHTS
The Indian government said in 2013 that 27 companies,
including units of HSBC, Standard Chartered
and Vodafone, underpaid taxes in the fiscal year 2011/12 after
they sold shares to their overseas arms too cheaply.
While latest figure on the companies facing such charges are
not available, tax lawyers said tax demand worth billions of
dollars have been issued in the last couple of years in transfer
pricing cases to multinational as well as local firms.
Most of these cases are at various stages of litigation,
they said, adding cases such as those involving IBM,
Microsoft Corp, Sony Corp, India's Essar Group
and others could now be resolved instead through negotiation.
Vodafone has been involved in a string of tax disputes in
India. The Bombay High Court in October ruled in its favour in
the share issue case, and the attorney general recommended the
government refrain from appealing.
On Wednesday the government heeded the recommendation, just
days after Finance Minister Arun Jaitley reassured investors
that India would review its past, "adversarial", tax policy.
A spokesman for Shell declined to comment. IBM, Microsoft,
Sony and Essar were not immediately available for a comment,
while Standard Chartered and HSBC declined to comment.
(Additional reporting by Clara Ferreira Marques and Rajesh
Kumar Singh; Editing by Vincent Baby)