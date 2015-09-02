(Repeats story from Tuesday with no change in text)
NEW DELHI, Sept 1 India has waived retrospective
imposition of a minimum alternative tax (MAT) affecting foreign
funds, the Finance Minister said on Tuesday, a move that could
resolve a dispute that had shaken investor confidence.
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said the government had
accepted the recommendations of a panel set up to examine the
issue, and said he would make the change permanent through
legislation in the next parliament session.
"Confidence among investors could be a consequence of this,"
Jaitley said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is trying to maintain India's
image as a bright spot in the global economy following a series
of political setbacks that have slowed his reform agenda.
Tax consultants Deloitte hailed Tuesday's decision, calling
it a bold step considering the fact that it could cost the
government revenue at a time when the finance ministry is trying
to cut its fiscal deficit.
"The decision will also help to further the government's
position that it discourages tax terrorism and welcomes foreign
investment in India," said Rajesh Gandhi, a partner in Deloitte
Haskins & Sells LLP.
India posted lower-than-expected economic growth of 7
percent for the June quarter on Monday, adding to a growing
sense of pessimism after opposition parties forced the
government to drop legislation to make it easier for government
and industry to acquire land for development.
Jaitley told a news conference that pending the change in
the income tax law, a notice would be circulated to tax officers
ordering them not to issue any more claims under the levy known
as MAT.
On Sept. 29 India's top court is due to hear a legal
challenge filed by Mauritius-based Castleton Investment Ltd
against the government over a number of tax-related issues,
including on whether MAT can be imposed on foreign investors.
It was not immediately clear if the hearing will still go
ahead, given that the government's move on Tuesday would seem to
take the wind out of the sails of investors' main complaint.
(Reporting by Aditya Kalra; Editing by Mark Heinrich)