* GST rates to range from 5 to 28 percent
* Half of items in CPI basket would not be taxed
* Tobacco & luxury cars to attract 28 pct rate, plus cess
* Govt aims to implement new sales tax from April 1
By Manoj Kumar and Nigam Prusty
NEW DELHI, Nov 3 India moved a step closer on
Thursday towards rolling out a Goods and Services Tax (GST) next
April after a council of federal and state finance ministry
officials approved four main rate bands under the new sales tax.
The long-delayed tax, which would transform Asia's third
largest economy into a single market, could boost revenues
through better compliance while making life simpler for business
that now pay a host of federal and state levies.
A signature reform of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it aims
to harmonise a slew of federal and state levies.
The tax rates would range from 5 to 28 percent, with 12
percent and 18 percent as standard rates, - steeper than the
rates of 6, 12, 18 and 26 percent earlier proposed by the
government.
Describing the tax as of a "progressive character", Finance
Minister Arun Jaitley said half of the items in the consumer
price index would not be taxed at all to protect the poor. The
tax rate for precious metals like gold has yet to be determined.
"It's good that the rate structure has been finalised. It is
now essential that the categorisation of goods in these slabs is
accomplished quickly," said M.S. Mani, senior director at
Deloitte Haskins & Sells LLP.
"It is also necessary to ensure that majority of
manufactured products are kept at 18 and the temptation to push
more products into the 28 percent slab should be resisted."
The new tax would also include a separate central "cess"
that will be levied on tobacco products, luxury cars and aerated
drinks, charged on top of the 28 percent tax bracket.
The minister didn't elaborate which tax rate will apply to
the services which contribute nearly 60 percent of India's $2.08
trillion economy.
Jaitley called it a move that would not only keep inflation
in check, but would also "broadly" protect revenues of federal
and state governments.
"A single GST tax rate would be highly inflationary," he
said.
The central "cess" would remain in place initially for five
years and its proceeds would be used to compensate states for
revenue losses following the GST's implementation.
A finance ministry official said the federal government
might have to pay about $7.5 billion in compensation to states
in the first year of the tax's rollout.
The Council will meet again on Friday to resolve differences
over so-called "dual control" of tax administration by federal
and state tax officials.
