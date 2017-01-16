* April 1 was original deadline for GST launch
* Deadlock with states on tax administration disrupts
timeline
* Breakthrough possible after Jaitley concedes to states
* GST hailed as India's biggest tax reform since 1947
NEW DELHI, Jan 16 India's new nationwide sales
tax is now expected to be rolled out from July after Finance
Minister Arun Jaitley on Monday managed to break a three-month
long deadlock on who would administer the tax.
The long-awaited Goods and Services Tax (GST) was earlier
proposed to come into effect from April 1. Its timeline,
however, was disrupted by the deadlock on how to collect the new
tax that would have federal and state elements.
The new levy is hailed as India's biggest tax overhaul since
independence in 1947, and is expected to transform Asia's third
largest economy into a single market for the first time.
After a meeting with state officials in New Delhi, Jaitley
said that July 1 was a "more realistic" date for the GST launch
as companies needed ample time to switch over to the new tax.
"Since it's a transactional tax, it can be introduced any
time," Jaitley told reporters.
Under the agreed arrangement, state and federal tax
officials would audit and administer businesses with annual
turnover of up to 15 million rupees ($220,000), with 90 percent
of them coming under the purview of local states and the
remainder under federal authorities.
Businesses above the 15 million rupees threshold would be
controlled by state and federal in a 50/50 ratio.
Jaitley also conceded some taxation powers over inter-state
and sea trade - which come under federal jurisdiction - in
response to demands from some states to levy and collect tax.
A council of federal and regional authorities will next meet
on Feb. 18 to finalise four legislations, setting out the
operational details of the new tax.
($1 = 68.1037 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Dominic Evans)