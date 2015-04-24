BRIEF-SK D&D says issuance of 5.4 mln bonus shares
* Says an issuance to all shareholders in a ratio of 0.5:1(0.5 bonus shares for each share held) to shareholders recorded on April 10
MUMBAI, April 24 India's tax department will rule within a month on whether to uphold outstanding claims for Minimum Alternative Tax (MAT) made against foreign investors who qualify for tax treaty benefits, the finance ministry said in a circular on Tuesday.
Foreign investors in India have previously paid 15 percent on short-term listed equity gains, 5 percent on gains from bonds, and nothing on long-term gains. However, from late last year many firms received notices demanding payment of the so-called MAT on past income.
Earlier this week, senior finance ministry officials sought to ease investor worries over MAT tax uncertainties, reassuring investors that claims against funds based in jurisdictions that have tax treaties with India will not be subject to MAT taxes. (Reporting by Himank Sharma; Editing by Clara Ferreira Marques)
MADRID, March 25 A Madrid court has thrown out a lawsuit brought by Spanish power company Iberdrola against state-controlled lender Bankia over its ill-fated 2011 stock market listing, according to a ruling seen by Reuters.