By Krishna N. Das
| NEW DELHI
NEW DELHI May 25 State-run Coal India Ltd
, saddled with millions of tonnes of unsold coal, is
expected to be the biggest beneficiary of a controversial
government decision to more than halve the sales tax on the fuel
after a jump in local supplies.
The world's third-largest greenhouse gas emitting country
said last Friday it would lower the duty on coal from July 1 and
impose a new 18 percent tax on solar cells and modules as part
of a broader tax overhaul. (bit.ly/2qRNuqY)
The moves are seen as helping boost local sales of the
fossil fuel, but hurting the young and booming renewable energy
industry. Most of the solar cells and modules are imported from
China.
Output by Coal India, the world's largest coal miner, has
expanded rapidly as the government speeds up environmental and
other clearances as part of its bid to provide electricity
across the country. However, highly indebted power companies
struggled to match the same growth rates.
The government recently reined in coal output, cutting Coal
India's productionn target by about a tenth to 600 million
tonnes for this fiscal year.
Coal India hopes the lowering of the coal sales tax to 5
percent from around 11 percent currently will help it find
buyers for some 57 million tonnes of mined coal it has been
struggling to sell, a senior company official told Reuters.
"As prices go down it should help us sell the stock," the
official said, declining to be named.
The company has also been trying to sell coal to
neighbouring Bangladesh, but has faced delays due to issues over
quality.
New Delhi-based Jindal Steel and Power said the
lowering of the duty on coal, which accounts for up to 60
percent of costs for power companies, will improve the health of
merchant power companies and cut power tariffs for some users.
"The government is mining so much coal, they would like that
be used," Jindal Steel Chief Executive Ravi Uppal told Reuters,
adding that it was only fair that thermal power companies were
being given some relief when renewable companies were enjoying
numerous government incentives.
The government has facilitated capital subsidies and cheap
loans for clean energy to help meet Prime Minister Narendra
Modi's goal of raising renewable energy capacity by more than
five times in the next five years to fight climate change.
Piyush Goyal, minister for power, coal and renewable energy,
said after the tax announcement the government will stick to its
clean energy goals, but environmental groups said India's
progress on solar would be jeopardised.
"The international community will read this as India
backtracking on its renewable energy commitments," said
Nandikesh Sivalingam, climate and energy campaigner at
Greenpeace India.
(Reporting by Krishna N. Das; Additional reporting by Sudarshan
Varadhan; Editing by Richard Pullin)