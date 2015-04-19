MUMBAI, April 19 Indian tax authorities have
issued a fresh notice to Vodafone Group Plc seeking
re-assessment of tax returns for assessment year 2009-2010, news
channel ET Now reported on Saturday citing sources familiar with
the development.
The government in January said it would not appeal a
regional court ruling in favour of Vodafone in a long-running
dispute under which the taxmen had accused a unit of the British
telecoms firm of under-pricing shares in a rights issue.
Vodafone has 30 days to respond to the fresh notice, the
news channel's report said. (bit.ly/1JUMvap)
However, Indian Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, in comments
carried by Business Standard newspaper, said: "Barring a case
that is pending under that law (Income Tax Act) or another case
that has arisen now, I think we've put most issues to rest, as
far as retrospective legislation is concerned." (bit.ly/1EZM9Q7)
Modi's government has sought to move towards a tax-friendly
regime to boost much-needed foreign investment and reduce the
tax battles that during the last government embroiled
multinationals including Vodafone Group, Royal Dutch Shell
, IBM Corp and Microsoft Corp.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)