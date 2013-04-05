MUMBAI, April 5 India will sell 100 billion rupees ($1.82 billion) of treasury bills, including 50 billion rupees of the 91-day t-bills, and 50 billion rupees of the 182-day t-bills on April 10, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday. ($1 = 54.8 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Anand Basu)