TABLE-Indonesia sells 16.35 trln rupiah bonds at auction, above target

JAKARTA, Feb 28 Indonesia's finance ministry sold 16.35 trillion rupiah ($1.23 billion) of bonds at an auction on Tuesday, above the indicative target of 15 trillion rupiah. Total incoming bids were 35.26 trillion rupiah, higher than the 31.81 trillion rupiah received in the previous auction on Feb. 14. The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 3.13 for the bonds maturing in May 2022 . Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions of rupiah, yields are in perce