BRIEF-Belle Corp announces resignation of president and chief executive officer
* Resignation as member of the board and as president and chief executive officer of Frederic C. Dybuncio
MUMBAI, April 12 India will sell 100 billion rupees ($1.83 billion) of treasury bills, including 50 billion rupees of the 91-day T-bills and 50 billion rupees of the 364-day T-bills on April 17, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday.
($1 = 54.6 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Sunil Nair)
* Resignation as member of the board and as president and chief executive officer of Frederic C. Dybuncio
DUBAI, Feb 28 Dubai's stock index outperformed in an otherwise weak Gulf region in early trade on Tuesday as investors bought shares that had recently fallen.
JAKARTA, Feb 28 Indonesia's finance ministry sold 16.35 trillion rupiah ($1.23 billion) of bonds at an auction on Tuesday, above the indicative target of 15 trillion rupiah. Total incoming bids were 35.26 trillion rupiah, higher than the 31.81 trillion rupiah received in the previous auction on Feb. 14. The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 3.13 for the bonds maturing in May 2022 . Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions of rupiah, yields are in perce