BRIEF-PTSB eyeing double digit share of 6.5-7 bln euro mortgage market
* Permanent tsb CEO says sees Irish mortgage market growing to 6.5-7 billion euros in 2017, aiming for double digit share Further company coverage: (Reporting By Alistair Smout)
MUMBAI, April 26 India will sell 100 billion rupees ($1.8 billion) of treasury bills, including 50 billion rupees of the 91-day t-bills and 50 billion rupees of the 364-day t-bills on April 30, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday.
($1 = 54.4 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Sunil Nair)
* Permanent tsb CEO says sees Irish mortgage market growing to 6.5-7 billion euros in 2017, aiming for double digit share Further company coverage: (Reporting By Alistair Smout)
BEIJING, March 8 China will curb speculative land purchases as it looks to fend off risks in the property market, land minister Jiang Daming said on Wednesday.
* Says to issue 5-year bonds worth 2.5 billion yuan ($361.89 million)