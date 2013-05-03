MUMBAI May 3 India will sell 100 billion rupees ($1.9 billion) of treasury bills, including 50 billion rupees of 91-day t-bills and 50 billion rupees of 182-day t-bills, on May 8, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday. ($1=53.9 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)