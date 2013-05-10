(Corrects dateline to May 10)

MUMBAI May 10 India will sell 100 billion rupees ($1.8 billion) of treasury bills, including 50 billion rupees of 91-day t-bills and 50 billion rupees of 364-day t-bills, on May 15, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday. ($1=54.8 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)