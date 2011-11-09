MUMBAI Nov 9 Tata Consultancy Services , India's leading software services exporter, will start to see revenue inflows from a $2.2 billion order during the current quarter to end-December, Chief Executive Officer N. Chandrasekaran said on Wednesday.

TCS announced the 15-year administrative services order from UK-based pension and insurance provider Friends Life, a unit of insurer Resolution , earlier on Wednesday, boosting its shares more than 3.5 percent in a flat market. (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Writing by Henry Foy; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)