* Indian tea exports expected to jump about a tenth this
year
* Tea prices seen up on expected Kenyan supply tightness
* Higher revenue hopes boost Indian tea companies' shares
By Rajendra Jadhav
MUMBAI, April 17 Lagging rains, output and
demand were just some of the things worrying Bidyananda
Barkakoty, a small tea garden owner in a northeastern Indian
state, until about a month ago. A recent dry spell in distant
Kenya has since given him a reason to smile.
Barkakoty is hoping the crop-damaging drought in top tea
exporter Kenya will open a window of opportunity for Indian
planters like him as rains improve output prospects at home.
Industry sources are projecting a rise of about a tenth in
exports this year from India, the world's No.2 tea producer.
"The shortfall in Kenyan production is pushing up prices
there and it will start reflecting in the Indian market in
coming months," Barkakoty said.
The hope that export revenues will soar as tighter Kenyan
supplies boost prices have started filtering down to the share
prices of Indian tea firms, such as McLeod Russel, Jay
Shree Tea & Industries and Harrisons Malayalam
, which have surged 10-14 percent so far this month.
McLeod Russel's chief financial officer, Kamal Baheti,
expects India's overseas tea sales to rise by 15-20 million kg
in 2015, as dry weather drags down production in Kenya from a
record high of 444.8 million kg in 2014.
"We will regain lost quantity this year," Baheti told
Reuters, referring to the 8.2 percent drop in the country's
exports to 201 million kg last year. "This year, since Kenya has
been hit by drought, global and local prices will improve."
Sensing tight supply in the East African country where
processing factories are receiving fewer deliveries from fields
each week, tea prices in local auction centres in India have
started climbing, Baheti said. The average tea price in 2015 is
likely to be higher than last year, he added.
ALL EYES NOW ON MAY
While the stage is set for higher Indian exports of the
beverage, the focus is now on the month of May which should
yield more clues on overseas demand, industry sources said.
"Export orders are likely to increase from mid-May. By that
time there will be more clarity on production in Kenya and
India," said Gopal Poddar, chairman, Limtex India, a producer
and exporter based in the city of Kolkata.
India ships CTC (crush-tear-curl) tea mainly to Egypt,
Pakistan and Britain, and orthodox tea to Iraq, Iran and Russia.
Planters had been expecting another year of low output due
to dry weather in top producing state Assam in the northeast,
but rains in the past two weeks have improved the situation,
said an official with the Indian Tea Association.
Output from India, where tea plucking gains momentum from
June to November, eased 1.3 percent to 1,185 million kg in 2014.
"It is difficult to estimate output since peak season hasn't
started yet. But certainly in 2015 production would be higher
than last year," the official said.
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)