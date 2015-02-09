MUMBAI Feb 9 India's tea production in the 2014 calendar year fell 1.3 percent from a year ago to 1,185 million kg due to lower production in the north-eastern region of the country, the state-run Tea Board said.

The production in the biggest producing Assam state fell 5.1 percent from a year ago to 590 million kg due to dry weather.

India, the world's second biggest tea producer, exports CTC (crush-tear-curl) grade mainly to Egypt, Pakistan and the UK, and the orthodox variety to Iraq, Iran and Russia. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)