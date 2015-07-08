* Obamacare to drive revenue growth as global tech spending
falls
* Projects worth $68 billion to come up by 2010: Everest
group
* Analysts expect acquisitions to boost healthcare deals
By Nivedita Bhattacharjee
MUMBAI, July 8 India's IT outsourcing firms are
betting on U.S. President Barack Obama's healthcare reform to
rev up revenue growth which is slowing as the $146 billion
industry's key financial and manufacturing clients spend less on
software services.
The United States is the biggest market for the outsourcing
industry, which is dominated by Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
, Infosys Ltd and Wipro Ltd.
It also accounts for 90 percent of all healthcare related
contracts, which researchers Everest Group expect to more than
double to about $68 billion in 2020 from nearly $31 billion two
years ago, largely due to "Obamacare".
"In terms of technology maturity, other sectors like
manufacturing, banking, are a lot more mature than healthcare,"
said Rajib Bhattacharya, head of a healthcare software unit that
India's fifth largest outsourcing firm Tech Mahindra Ltd
set up last month.
"I think it's a huge opportunity," he recently told Reuters.
Average revenue growth for India's top five outsourcing
firms by market value is expected to slow to 13.3 percent
year-on-year in the quarter that ended June 30 from 18.6 percent
growth in the same year-ago period, Thomson Reuters data shows.
The slowdown is largely due to banks, manufacturers and
financial firms cutting down on IT spending amid uncertain
prospects for the global economy.
By contrast, U.S. states have to upgrade healthcare
programs and build online exchanges where buyers can evaluate
and select service providers under Obamacare, creating
outsourcing opportunities worth hundreds of millions of dollars.
Health care deals currently account for less than 10 percent
of the sales of market leader TCS, which will be the first
outsourcing firm to report first-quarter earnings on Thursday.
Last year, its annual revenue growth shrank to 13.6 percent
from almost 30 percent growth in the previous year, the Reuters
data shows. Rival Infosys also reported slower annual revenue
growth of 6.9 percent from 24.2 percent in 2013/14.
Both TCS and Infosys declined to comment ahead of their
quarterly results.
Researchers Gartner estimate global IT spending will this
year fall 5.5 percent from a year ago to $3.5 trillion, which
means competition for booming sectors like healthcare will be
fierce.
Analysts, however, say Indian outsourcing firms must address
U.S. concerns about privacy, and spell out how they intend to
protect sensitive medical and personal data for U.S. patients
that will be processed half a world away in India.
"The best chance that Indian companies will have is to make
acquisitions of companies that specialize in healthcare
technologies," said Kevin Parikh, chief executive of U.S.-based
management consulting firm Avasant.
(Additional reporting by Tripti Kalro in BENGALURU; Editing by
Sumeet Chatterjee)