New Delhi Jan 16 Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a string of initiatives on Saturday to support the country's start-ups, including a 100 billion rupee ($1.48 billion) fund and a string of tax and compliance breaks.

Modi said start-ups would not face compliance inspections for three years, and would also benefit from cheaper and faster patent applications, as well as a three year income tax exemption.

The announcement, at a government-organized on start-ups in New Delhi, comes months after Modi made a whirlwind tour of Silicon Valley, meeting the chief executives of Facebook Inc , Google Inc and Apple Inc. ($1 = 67.7646 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Himank Sharma, editing by Suvashree Dey Choudhury)