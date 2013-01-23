BRIEF-Kroger declares dividend, approves $500 mln share repurchase program
* Kroger board of directors declares quarterly dividend, approves incremental $500 million share repurchase program
DAVOS Jan 23 Tech Mahindra, India's fifth-largest software services provider, will increase local hiring in the United States and Europe as it seeks to become a more international partner to its customers, Chief Executive C P Gurnani said.
"I strongly believe that any company that only depends on the India-centric outsourcing model is only counting days," Gurnani told Reuters in Davos on Tuesday.
Tech Mahindra, part of India's $15.9 billion Mahindra group, has opened centres in Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany.
"We've all reached a size and scale; some of us have clearly had to become a lot more international," Gurnani said.
Tech Mahindra, which is in the process of merging with its Satyam Computer Services unit, aims to double the combined revenue to about $5 billion by 2015.
* Up to 18 months time charter with minimum and profit sharing provision for newly delivered VLCC Hercules I Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* On March 9, co, units, entered into Second Amendment Agreement to Credit Agreement dated October 5, 2015 - SEC filing