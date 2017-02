May 23 Tech Mahindra Ltd, an Indian software-services provider, is confident of maintaining operating margins at current levels over the next couple of quarters, Chief Executive Vineet Nayyar said in a conference on Wednesday.

"I'm very confident that we will be able to maintain margins," Nayyar said after Tech Mahindra reported a three-fold jump in March-quarter profit to 3.03 billion rupees. (Reporting By Sanjeev Choudhary in NEW DELHI; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)