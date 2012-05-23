* Q4 net profit 3.03 bln rupees vs 921.9 mln rupees yr ago
* Sees maintaining current margins over next couple qtrs
By Sanjeev Choudhary and Harichandan Arakali
NEW DELHI/BANGALORE, May 23 Indian
software-services provider Tech Mahindra Ltd reported
a three-fold rise in quarterly profit, beating market estimates,
after its unit Mahindra Satyam swung to a
better-than-expected profit.
Consolidated net profit at Tech Mahindra for the fiscal
fourth quarter ended March rose to 3.03 billion rupees ($53.9
million) from 921.9 million rupees a year ago.
Analysts on average expected a net profit of 1.55 billion
rupees, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Sales met
estimates with a 12 percent rise to 14.2 billion rupees.
Tech Mahindra, whose customers include BT Group PLC
and AT&T, is in the process of buying the remaining stake
in its Satyam unit.
"Our decision to acquire Satyam was a wise one and it is now
giving us rich dividends," Chief Executive Vineet Nayyar said.
Tech Mahindra, a unit of Mahindra & Mahindra,
bought Satyam in a government-backed auction in 2009 after
Satyam's founder admitted to one of India's biggest accounting
frauds. The full merger is awaiting regulatory approvals.
The combined entity will become the fifth-largest Indian
software services provider by revenue. Satyam earlier this
month, reported a better-than-expected 5.34 billion-rupee profit
in the January-March period compared with a year-ago loss of
3.27 billion rupees.
"What would be interesting to watch will be the outcome of
the merger and whether it gives the combined company the ability
to win much larger contracts," said P Phani Sekhar, a fund
manager at Angel Broking, who overseas funds that include Tech
Mahindra and Satyam shares.
India's $100-billion-a-year IT and back-office services
industry earns about 70 percent of its revenues from the United
States and Europe, and a fragile global economy has raised
concerns that Western clients could curb spending on outsourcing
services.
"I am seeing elements of slowdown but I am also optimistic
enough to believe that we will record growth," Nayyar said,
adding the company expects to maintain margins at current levels
over the next couple of quarters.
The company was competing for six-seven orders in the
telecom sector, each of which could be worth $25 million-$100
million, he said.
($1 = 55.995)
(Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)