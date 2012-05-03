May 3 India, the world's second-biggest mobile phone market, saw a 0.88 percent monthly increase in mobile phone subscribers in March, an equivalent of 8 million new users, data released by the country's telecom regulator showed on Thursday.

About 919.17 million people in India had a mobile subscription at the end of March, up from 911.17 million in February. China, the biggest mobile phone market, had 1.013 billion mobile subscribers.

The increase in subscriptions slowed last year, after rising at a monthly average of 19 million in 2010, the data showed, as companies started disconnecting users who have not used their phones for six months.

Below is a table of mobile phone subscriptions in March:

LEADING COMPANIES: NAME ADDITIONS (MLN) TOTAL USERS (MLN) ---------------------------------------------------------- Bharti Airtel 2.50 181.28 Reliance Comm 1.04 153.05 Vodafone India 1.03 150.47 Idea Cellular 2.01 112.72 Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd 0.76 98.51 Tata Teleservices -0.14 81.75 Aircel -0.68 62.57 Unitech Wireless 1.29 42.43 Sistema Shyam TeleServices 0.42 15.80

SMALLER PLAYERS: NAME ADDITIONS TOTAL USERS (MLN) ----------------------------------------------------------- Videocon Tele -246,021 6.20 MTNL 58,681 5.83 S Tel NA 3.43

Loop 9,039 3.27 HFCL -49,844 1.33 Etisalat DB NA 0.78

----------------------------------------------------------- NOTE:

* Active mobile subscriptions in March were 683.02 million, or about 74.31 percent of the total connections.

* Mobile connections per 100 people, known as tele-density, rose to 76.00 in March. Mobile tele-density in urban areas was 162.82, against 38.33 in rural areas.

* By end-March, 41.88 million mobile subscribers had opted to change their provider, after India allowed users to switch companies in January 2011.

* The number of broadband users rose to 13.79 million in March from 13.54 million in the previous month.

* The number of landline subscribers fell to 32.17 million in March from 32.33 million the previous month.

* Including landlines, India had 951.34 million phone users at the end of March, or a total tele-density of 78.66.

(Source: India Telecom Regulator, www.trai.gov.in) (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan in MUMBAI; editing by Malini Menon)