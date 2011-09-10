Sept 10 Indian mobile phone operators added a net 6.67 million mobile subscribers in July, or a 0.78 percent sequential growth, taking the total connections in the world's second-biggest mobile phone market to 858.37 million, data from the sector regulator showed.

Mobile phone additions have fallen in recent months after rising at a monthly average of 19 million last year, with more than 70 percent of the population now having access to them.

Sixth-ranked mobile phone carrier Tata Teleservices , 26-percent owned by Japan's NTT DoCoMo , lost a net 2.68 million subscribers in July, weighing on the total industry additions.

By comparison, China, the world's largest mobile phone market, saw a 1.08 percent monthly increase in total number of mobile subscribers to 916.53 million in July.

Following are the net additions by Indian mobile operators in July and their total subscriber base in the country. LEADING COMPANIES: NAME ADDITIONS (MLN) TOTAL USERS (MLN) ----------------------------------------------------------- Bharti Airtel 1.51 170.70 Reliance Comm 1.52 144.79 Vodafone Essar 1.49 143.01 Idea Cellular 1.00 96.11 Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd 1.42 95.15 Tata Teleservices -2.68 88.32 Aircel 0.61 58.59 Unitech Wireless 1.06 27.39 Sistema Shyam TeleServices 0.53 12.26

SMALLER PLAYERS: NAME ADDITIONS TOTAL USERS (MLN) ------------------------------------------------------------ Videocon Tele -95,010 7.03 MTNL 25,578 5.52 S Tel 183,833 3.50 Loop 12,624 3.16 Etisalat DB 66,019 1.42 HFCL Infotel 9,458 1.41 ------------------------------------------------------------

NOTE:

* Mobile tele-density, or mobile connections per 100 people, rose to 71.59 at the end of July, the regulator said. Mobile tele-density in urban areas was 156.69, whereas rural areas had just 34.92.

* Active mobile subscribers in July were 601.73 million, or about 70 percent of the total connections.

* By end-July, 15.5 million mobile subscribers had opted to change their carrier, after India allowed mobile number portability in January.

* Broadband users rose to 12.50 million in July from 12.32 million in June.

* Fixed-line subscribers fell to 34.18 million at end July from 34.29 million in June.

* Including fixed-line phones, India had 892.55 million phones as at end-July, or a total tele-density of 74.44.

For details, see www.trai.gov.in (Reporting by Aniruddha Basu in MUMBAI, Editing by Jonathan Thatcher)