MUMBAI Feb 13 India expects to get 611.61 billion rupees ($9.85 billion) from telecom spectrum auction that ended on Thursday after 10 days of bidding, Telecommunications Minister Kapil Sibal told television channels.

Eight companies, including Bharti Airtel Ltd, Vodafone Group Plc's India unit and Reliance Industries Ltd, had applied to bid in the auction of 900 megahertz and 1800 megahertz band airwaves. ($1 = 62.1000 rupees) (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Anand Basu)