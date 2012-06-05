NEW DELHI, June 5 An Indian ministerial panel
has made "some decisions" on the rules for an upcoming auction
of second generation (2G) radio airwaves, Telecoms Minister
Kapil Sibal said on Tuesday, without giving further details.
India will sell 2G airwaves for the first time through an
auction, due by end-August, following a Supreme Court order to
revoke all permits awarded to carriers in a scandal-tainted 2008
state grant process.
The auction base price proposed by the regulator was nearly
10 times what companies had paid in 2008, drawing protests from
the telecoms industry.
The ministerial panel has the final say on the auction
rules.
(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy and Arup Roychoudhury in NEW
DELHI)