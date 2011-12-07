NEW DELHI Dec 7 India's telcoms ministry has accepted in principle a proposal by Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd to surrender its wireless broadband spectrum in a "substantial number" of telecom zones, a senior government official said on Wednesday.

The details of the surrender are still being formulated, telecoms secretary R. Chandrashekhar told reporters, adding that the ministry would look at auctioning the spectrum after the proposal is approved.

State-run BSNL owns broadband spectrum in 20 of India's 22 telecoms zones. The company was made to match the highest bid price in a state auction for the spectrum, which the firm has said makes it economically unviable. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)