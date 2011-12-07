NEW DELHI Dec 7 India's telcoms ministry
has accepted in principle a proposal by Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd
to surrender its wireless broadband spectrum in a
"substantial number" of telecom zones, a senior government
official said on Wednesday.
The details of the surrender are still being formulated,
telecoms secretary R. Chandrashekhar told reporters, adding that
the ministry would look at auctioning the spectrum after the
proposal is approved.
State-run BSNL owns broadband spectrum in 20 of India's 22
telecoms zones. The company was made to match the highest bid
price in a state auction for the spectrum, which the firm has
said makes it economically unviable.
(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Aradhana
Aravindan)