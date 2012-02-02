NEW DELHI Feb 2 India's telecoms regulator will prepare guidelines for the auction of second-generation spectrum, which will be released after the cancellation of 122 telecoms licences, Telecoms Minister Kapil Sibal said.

Earlier on Thursday, India's Supreme Court ordered telecoms licences issued under a scandal-tainted 2008 sale be revoked, striking a decisive blow against corruption that plagues the country and roiling the world's No.2 cellular market. (Reporting by C.K.Nayak; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)