MUMBAI Feb 2 The Indian Supreme Court's
decision to revoke 122 telecoms licences will likely impact less
than 5 percent of the country's mobile subscribers, the chief of
the sector regulator told a television channel.
The affected subscribers can be transferred to other mobile
operators, J.S. Sarma, chairman of the Telecom Regulatory
Authority of India (TRAI), told ET NOW television channel, after
the court ruling.
India had 893.84 million mobile connections as of December
end.
