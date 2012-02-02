MUMBAI Feb 2 The Indian Supreme Court's decision to revoke 122 telecoms licences will likely impact less than 5 percent of the country's mobile subscribers, the chief of the sector regulator told a television channel.

The affected subscribers can be transferred to other mobile operators, J.S. Sarma, chairman of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), told ET NOW television channel, after the court ruling.

India had 893.84 million mobile connections as of December end.

