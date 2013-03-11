NEW DELHI, March 11 Sistema's Indian mobile phone unit, the sole participant in a sale of cellphone airwaves in India, won airwaves in eight telecommunication zones for 36.39 billion rupees ($670 million), two sources with direct knowledge said.

Sistema Shyam TeleServices, which saw its permits revoked in 21 service areas after an Indian Supreme Court ruling due to a scandal-tainted process in 2008, had earlier said it would cease operations in 10 zones and bid in select areas.