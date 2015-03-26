Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
March 26 (Reuters) -
* Reliance Industries Ltd's telecoms unit wins 48.75 Mhz of 800 band spectrum, 28 Mhz of 1800 band spectrum
* Idea Cellular wins 54 Mhz of 900 band spectrum, 20.4 Mhz of 1800 band spectrum, 5 Mhz of 2100 band spectrum
* Bharti Airtel wins 61.2 Mhz of 900 band spectrum, 15.4 Mhz of 1800 band and 35 Mhz of 2100 band
* Reliance Communications wins 26.25 Mhz of 800 band spectrum, 10 Mhz of 900 band and 11.8 Mhz of 1800 band
* Vodafone wins 42.8 Mhz of 900 band spectrum, 5.6 Mhz of 1800 band and 30 Mhz of 2100 band
* Tata Teleservices buys 11.25 Mhz of 800 band spectrum and 2.6 Mhz of 1800 band spectrum
* Aircel buys 10 Mhz of 1800 band spectrum Related Stories: Source Text: bit.ly/1HMfETE (Reporting by Aman Shah)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)