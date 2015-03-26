March 26 (Reuters) -

* Reliance Industries Ltd's telecoms unit wins 48.75 Mhz of 800 band spectrum, 28 Mhz of 1800 band spectrum

* Idea Cellular wins 54 Mhz of 900 band spectrum, 20.4 Mhz of 1800 band spectrum, 5 Mhz of 2100 band spectrum

* Bharti Airtel wins 61.2 Mhz of 900 band spectrum, 15.4 Mhz of 1800 band and 35 Mhz of 2100 band

* Reliance Communications wins 26.25 Mhz of 800 band spectrum, 10 Mhz of 900 band and 11.8 Mhz of 1800 band

* Vodafone wins 42.8 Mhz of 900 band spectrum, 5.6 Mhz of 1800 band and 30 Mhz of 2100 band

* Tata Teleservices buys 11.25 Mhz of 800 band spectrum and 2.6 Mhz of 1800 band spectrum

* Aircel buys 10 Mhz of 1800 band spectrum (Reporting by Aman Shah)