NEW DELHI Dec 22 India's telecoms
ministry will tell carriers they will not be allowed to offer
third-generation (3G) services through roaming agreements with
one another in zones where they do not have their own 3G
airwaves, a senior government official told Reuters on Thursday.
"Decision is clear that this is not permitted and that is
being conveyed to the companies," the official, who did not want
to be named as the information is not yet public, said.
Last year India sold 3G airwaves in a state auction that saw
bids coming at much higher levels than initially expected and no
single firm managed to get spectrum in all of the country's 22
zones.
Bharti Airtel, Vodafone's India unit and
Idea Cellular currently provide 3G services beyond
their licensed zones through roaming pacts.
"No decision has been taken at this point on any
consequential action. That is separate," the official said, when
asked if the ministry was planning to impose any penalty on
firms.
(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; editing by Malini Menon)